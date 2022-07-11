Michael L. Edmonds

Beloit, WI - Michael Lee "Macho" Edmonds, 63, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born January 23, 1959 in Beloit, WI, the son of Kenneth and Marie (Thostenson) Edmonds. Mike was a 1977 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Joan M. Luttig on October 18, 2003 in St. Jude Catholic Church.
Mike was formerly employed by Kerry Ingredients for 30 years, retiring in 2012. After retirement he was employed by Head Start as a bus driver and known as Mr. Mike. He enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR. Mike was also a wood cutter and was very proud of his wood pile.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Edmonds; son, Kenneth Woodrow Michael Edmonds; step children, CJ (Jeni) Bittorf, Tyanna (Abe) Bittorf, Joseph Bittorf and Jacob Bittorf; grandchildren, Treverius, Cherish, Aviana, Tyleigh, Tywynn, Makenzie and Carter; his parents, Ken and Marie Edmonds; sister, Karen (Tim) Battist; nephews, Matt Battist and Paul (Micheala) Battist; in-laws, Michael (Leslie) Luttig, Mary (Ray) Tracy, John Luttig, Robert (Kelly) Luttig, David (Diane) Luttig, Diana (Kevin) Wackershauser and Thomas Luttig; many other special family and friends.
He was predeceased by his in-laws, Ray and Alice Luttig; grandparents, Clarence and Beulah Edmonds, Melvin and Margaret Thostenson.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice for the loving care they provided to Mike.
A Memorial service for Mike will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 in Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.