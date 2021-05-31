September 20, 1957 - May 23, 2021
Brodhead, WI - Brodhead, WI - Michael John Olsen, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2021 at the Monroe Hospital in Monroe, WI.
Michael was born on September 20, 1957 in Beloit, WI, the son of Alvin and Helen (Sims) Olsen. He married Valerie (Bunts) McKinney on February 14, 1984.
Michael was a 1975 graduate of Brodhead High School and served in the US Navy from 1975-1979. He worked at Beloit Corp for nearly 20 years, Gilman Engineered Solutions for approximately 4 years, then Badger State Ethanol plant in Monroe for the last 18 years.
Michael loved his family and had a huge kind heart. He was mechanically inclined. He enjoyed working on his farm (Stone Haven) & putzing in his workshop or tending to his yard & vegetable/flower gardens. His hobbies were hunting, whether for morales in the spring or turkey and deer in the season. He was the king of quick witted humor and enjoyed karaoke around the campfire, as many will recall. He was loved and respected by many people.
Michael is survived by his wife of 37 years, Valerie; three children, Michele McKinney of Janesville, Kelly Williams of Janesville and Joshua (Kristen) Olsen of Forest Falls, CA; 14 grandchildren, Brandon (Casey) McKinney, Savannah, Tristan, Skylar, Carson Loback, Landon McKinney, Andrew Tracy, Shayna (Zach) Anderson, Mikayla Eells, Amelie, Quinn, Eden, Lennon and Ellis Olsen; 3 great grandchildren, Murphy McKinney and Emmitt and Kayden Anderson; 7 siblings, Larry Olsen, Kathy Smith, Dick Olsen, Lucinda Kopp, Steve (Sue) Olsen, Ruth Conway and Jim (Joanna) Olsen and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Jan Olsen.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the family in his memory.
Funeral services will be held at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 16529 West Church Road, Brodhead on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will take place at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and also at the church on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will conclude at the West Luther Valley cemetery. Food and fellowship will be served at the United Congregational Church of Christ in Brodhead afterwards.
www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484