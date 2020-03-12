September 27, 1957 - March 9, 2020
Newton, WI -- Michael J. Wiles, 62, of Newton, WI died on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1957 in Stillwater, MN, the son of Jerald and Darlene (Dunn) Wiles. Mike was a 1975 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, and Dunwoody College in Minneapolis, MN. He married Theresa Torres on September 3, 1983 in St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. Mike was employed by Ritter Tech as an account manager. He was a handyman, outdoorsman, enjoyed hockey, hunting, fishing, and always saw the positive in every situation. Mike enjoyed pool league, was a great chef and a grill master. He was an honest, hardworking man who was respected by his colleagues and customers. Mike was an amazing son, brother, husband and father.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa of Newton, WI; children, Sara Wiles (Mark) of Franklin, WI and Sean Wiles (Ciera) of Chicago, IL; siblings: Suzanne (Bill) Kelleher of Sarasota, FL, Kurt Wiles of Orlando, FL, and Scott (Vicki) Wiles of Cartersville, GA; nieces, Amelia Kelleher and Lauren Wiles; nephew, Bradley Wiles; and parents, Jerald and Darlene Wiles of Sarasota, FL. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Sila Wiles.
A Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Norman Starks officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to the Beloit Youth Hockey Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
