Milwaukee, WI - Michael Gregg (Mike) Miller of Milwaukee Wisconsin, passed away on December 29, 2021 at the age of 66, the result of a fall in his home. Mike was born on January 13, 1955 and was the son of Joan K. (Rendall) and Charles L. Miller of Beloit, who preceded Mike in death.
Mike graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1973. After high school, Mike combined his love of music and natural sales ability by becoming the top sales representative for one of the largest music outlets in the Midwest. Mike settled in Milwaukee where he retired in 2020 after a successful career as an account representative with Jung Express and Logistics.
Mike was a talented individual becoming a self-taught ham radio operator connecting with many other operators around the world. He also taught himself to play drums, banjo and guitar, among other instruments.
Mike enjoyed many activities, including playing hockey for high school clubs. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan during his lifetime, where he was the happiest attending Cub games with family and friends. Mike also enjoyed the outdoors, often skiing, golfing and biking along the Milwaukee shoreline.
Mike had many close friends who were a great pleasure and comfort to him. We will miss his genuine wit and talent as our brother and remember his loving manner and character.
Mike is survived by his brother Jeff (Peggy) of Seneca, SC, his sister Kathy (David) Eddy of Columbus, OH, his brother David (Cathy) of Wilmette, IL and his brother Mark (Lori) of Janesville, WI. Mike is also survived by his many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on February 5, 2022, at 11:00am at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church located at 212 W. Grand Ave. in Beloit WI. Inurnment will be at The Chapel of Joseph of Arimathea Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given in Mike's name to St. Paul's Episcopal Church.