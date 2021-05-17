Michael F. Miedema

December 25, 1960 - May 14, 2021
Beloit, WI - Michael F. "Mickey" Miedema, 60, of Beloit, WI, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 14, 2021 in his home.
He was born on December 25, 1960, the son of Gary Miedema Sr. and Janice Wells.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Christal Miedema; daughter, Nicole Maukstad; mother, Janice Wells; brothers, Gary (Jackie) Miedema Jr., and Kelly (Sandy) Miedema; numerous nieces, nephews, and longtime friend, Buster.
He was predeceased by his father and grandparents.
A memorial visitation of remembrance for Mickey will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Social distancing and face masks are required.
