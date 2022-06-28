Michael Erickson

Beloit, WI - Michael C. "Mike" Erickson, 61, of Beloit, WI (formerly of Braidwood, IL) passed away from complications of diabetes on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at UW-Hospital of Madison, WI.
He was born on April 23, 1961 in Morris, IL, the son of David J. Erickson and Margaret Jean Crane-Crosman. Mike was a 1980 graduate of Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox, IL. He also attended Joliet Junior College in Joliet, IL. Mike married Susan Carlson on November 4, 1995 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Beloit, WI.
Mike was employed by Coca-Cola for many years, retiring in 2011 due to deteriorating health. After that, he worked driving and security jobs until his admission to the hospital. Mike was a hard worker and always gave 110%. He enjoyed spending time with his wife Sue, his children, grandson and dogs. Mike's pride and joy were his children and especially his grandson, Jack. He was an avid Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan. Mike also enjoyed going out for coffee with his friends and gambling.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Susan Erickson of Beloit, WI; children, Betsy (Juan) De Salas, Brian (Jessa Brockmiller) Erickson and Holly (Kyle Descourouez) Erickson and grandsons, Jack Erickson and Wesley Baumeister all of Beloit, WI; mother, Margaret Jean Crosman and her husband, Dave Crosman of Braidwood, IL; sister, Linda Erickson-Lyman of Mesa, AZ; nephews, Scott (Rachael) Lyman of North Liberty, IA and Sean (Emilie) Lyman of Mesa, AZ; mother-in-law, Marlys Carlson of Janesville, WI; dogs, Abbie and Rigby; and many other family and friends.
Mike was predeceased by his father, David J. Erickson; father-in-law, Jack Carlson; sister-in-law, Karen Linzmeier; good friend, Joe Munch; grandparents; and beloved basset hounds, Carly and Daisy.
A Funeral Service for Mike will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.