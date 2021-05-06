May 2, 2021
Poplar Grove, IL - Michael A. Kelley, 81, of Poplar Grove, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. He was born January 21, 1940 in Beloit, Wisconsin to John L. and Clarabelle (Belden) Kelley. Michael married Sarah E. Bottimer. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and the proud owner and operator of Kelley Sand and Gravel. Michael was a member of the Roscoe Lions Club and served on the Harlem Roscoe Fire Department. He had a passion for rail motor car operation and enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sarah Kelley; son, Sean Kelley; daughter, Lisa (Mark) Jacino; grandson, Jacob Jacino; sister, Kathryn (Delone) Bentz and brother, John (Deanne) Kelley. Predeceased by his parents and daughter, Theresa Stich.
A memorial service will be held Monday, May 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St., Roscoe, IL 61073 with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. Burial in Roscoe Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Harlem Roscoe Fire Department. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com