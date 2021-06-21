Mertie K. Swangstu

August 10, 1943 - June 14, 2021
Beloit, WI - Mertie Kay Swangstu, 77, of Beloit passed away peacefully on June 14, 2021 at University Hospital, Madison.
Born on August 10, 1943 in Viroqua, WI, Mertie was the daughter of Cyrus and Lois Fortney. Growing up as an only child, her horse was her best friend. She attended Viroqua High School, where she met the love of her life, Roger Swangstu. She and Roger were named Homecoming Queen and King in 1960.
After graduation, Mertie attended La Crosse State College and earned a degree in elementary education. She married her high school sweetheart, Roger, at Good Shepherd Church in Viroqua on April 2, 1966. The young couple moved to Beloit after Mertie was recruited to teach in the school district there.
Mertie was a beloved first grade teacher for 31 years. She shared her passion for learning with thousands of children during that time. She helped each of her students feel successful and special. After retirement, Mertie continued to work with children by mentoring at Robinson Elementary School. Her former students and their parents remember her as an extraordinary teacher.
Mertie was a member of the Beloit Education Association and Our Savior's Lutheran Church. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and enjoyed participating in Beloit's Civic Theatre. She loved to sing, often singing for weddings of friends and family members. Mertie also had an enduring love of animals, especially manatees, and she donated generously to organizations that worked to save them. Watching Hallmark movies and reading were among her favorite pasttimes.
Mertie was a kind and gentle person, who loved spending time with her family and many friends. She spread joy to whomever she met. She is fondly remembered for her warmth, generosity and sense of humor.
Mertie is survived by her husband, Roger, her two children, Jason and Alexis (William) Mosher, and four grandchildren, Storm Swangstu, Tieraney Swangstu, and Cyrus and Waylon Mosher. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held on June 24, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Rosman Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mertie may be made to Parkinson's Foundation. www.parkinson.org Mertie lost a cherished sister-in-law to the disease. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477