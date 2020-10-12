September 18, 1933 - October 12, 2020
Clinton, WI - Merrill D. DeJong, 87, of Clinton, WI, died on Monday, October 12, 2020 in his home.
He was born on September 18, 1933 in Bon Homme County, SD, the son of William and Fannie (Hobma) DeJong. Merrill was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army from 1956 until 1958. He married Bonnie Mesman on November 28, 1958 in Emmanuel Community Church.
Merrill was a dedicated dairy farmer and a life-long member of Emmanuel Community Church. He enjoyed bowling, was an avid Wisconsin Brewer and Milwaukee Bucks fan and liked listening to the games while working in the barn. Merrill was always there to help a neighbor in need and just a great friend to have overall. He was a very devoted husband, father and spent a lot of time with his grandchildren on his farm.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie of Clinton, WI; children, Julia (Terry) Pearson and Twila Claas both of Clinton, WI; grandchildren, Benjamin (Nickey) Pearson, Ryan Pearson, Cassandra Pearson, Marc (Nikki) Claas, and Erica Claas; five great grandchildren; brother, Raymond DeJong; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; siblings, George, Eldon, Willis, Wayne, Irene, Gerald, and LeRoy; and son-in-law, Tony Claas.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Regional Palliative Care and Hospice.
A Funeral Service for Merrill will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Emmanuel Community Church, 319 East St., Clinton, WI. Burial will be in Clinton Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in his name may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/.
