Merna J. Vandeveer

May 25, 1947 - August 26, 2021
Roscoe, IL - Merna Joy Vandeveer, 74, of Roscoe, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 in her home.
She was born on May 25, 1947 in Tilden (Antelope County), NE the daughter of Alvin and Ruth (Escritt) Petersen. Merna was a 1965 graduate of Elkhorn Valley High School. She married Leland C. Vandeveer on June 6, 1969 in Neligh, NE. He predeceased her on November 27, 2016.
Merna was formerly employed at the Fire Fighters Credit Union of Indianapolis, but her main responsibility in life was as a homemaker. She was always supporting her daughters and husband. Merna taught Preschool at Valley Mills Christian Church, was a volunteer for Sunday school and played the piano at the church. She was a member of Central Christian Church, Beloit. The Church was very important in Merna's life, when she wasn't able to attend in her person, she would watch the online services. She was very outspoken about her faith in Jesus. During her many doctor and hospital visits, she would offer to pray with her caretakers. Merna loved spending time with her family, reading, making floral arrangements, decorating the house and working with children. She played games with her grandchildren, no matter how big or small. Merna enjoyed her travels to Thailand and Hawaii. She did mission work with Leland in St. Lucia and Jamaica. She often cooked and entertained guests in her home. Merna is often described as classy, especially in how she presented herself. She was known as the glue and matriarch of her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Pam Galvin of Beloit, WI, Shelly (Jimmy) Scott of Noblesville, IN and Charity (Jason) Vandeveer of Roscoe, IL; seven grandchildren, Quinn, Sydnee, Taitt, Rowan, Carston, Arra and Zion; sisters, Bonnie (Steven) Williams of Bemidji, MN, Ellen (Tom) Reedy of Mooresville, IN, Romona (Tom) Noble of Norfolk, NE, Ruth (Germano) Samagaio of Kalama, WA; brothers, John (Jo) Petersen of Tilden, NE and Joe (Sheryl) Petersen of Scottsbluff, NE; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Timothy and George.
A Memorial Service for Merna will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. in the Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Jeff Faull officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
