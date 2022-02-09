Beloit, WI - Merle D. Dilley, 86, of Beloit passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. Born March 6, 1935, in Niagara, Wisconsin, the son of Myrle Luverne and Celia Zoy (Trepanier) Dilley. Merle married Donna Usher on December 26, 1957. He was a pipefitter for the Plumber and Steamfitter Local 597 out of Chicago. Merle was a perfectionist when it came to building and woodworking. He enjoyed hunting, boating and snowmobiling. He enjoyed watching football and was a Green Bay Packers fan. Merle loved his family and will be dearly missed by them.
Survived by his wife, Donna; children, Debbie (Dave) Walker, Don (Lisa) Dilley, Dean (Candi) Dilley and Deanna (Steve) Dasko; grandchildren, Thom, Becky, Dustin, Nikki, Kacy, Dakota, Amanda, Chris, Amber, Nick, Alexis and Cheyenne; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Ellen (Bob) Kleinsmith and David (Shirley) Dilley and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, son, Duke Dilley, grandson, Joshua, great-granddaughter, Viola and siblings, Judy Burn and Gloria Hendricks. The Dilley Family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Beloit Willowick 1 Assisted Living Facility as well as the staff of St. Croix Hospice of Ft. Atkinson for the excellent care they provided.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Rosman Funeral Home with a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. To extend online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
