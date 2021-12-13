Melvin E. Chambers

South Beloit, IL - Melvin Earl Chambers, 84, of South Beloit, IL, died on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on September 11, 1937 in Beloit, WI, the son of Louis Earl and Bertha Evelyn Jane (Shipman) Chambers. Melvin was a graduate of Clinton High School. He married June Milner on June 27, 1959 in the Clinton Baptist Church.
Melvin was employed by the Beloit Corporation and Woodward, Inc. He enjoyed many memories in the family pool, was a lover of music, playing the trumpet and singing in the Badger Chordhawks Chorus and singing in the Faith Lutheran Church Choir. As his parents grew older, Melvin was a very loyal and responsible son, helping them in anyway possible. Melvin survived cancer twice and was a wonderful father, grandfather, and husband.
Survivors include his wife, June; daughters, Julie (Jack) Redieske and Beverly (Robert) Draeving; grandchildren, Jack Redieske Jr., Ryan (Ashley) Draeving, Tiffany (Eric) Miller, and Melany (Joseph) Palombi; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Paul Chambers; sister, Dorothy Chambers-Walker; and granddaughter, Jennifer Renae Redieske.
A Funeral Service for Melvin will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Carl Gnewuch officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.