Melody Munoz Casique

April 5, 2018 - October 13, 2022 South Beloit, IL - Melody Muñoz Casique, 4, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago, IL.
She was born on April 5, 2018 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Maricruz Casique.
My Warrior Melody liked very much that we carried her and danced with her. We sang to her and told her stories. She really enjoyed sitting in her wheelchair and listening to Disney music. Her favorite toy was a small tape recorder with musical instruments, colored lights, and two dolls that spoke. Melody was a very smiley girl.
Survivors include her parents, Maricruz Casique, Maria Elia Muñoz, and Martin de Jesus Filomeno; siblings, Adela Muñoz, Lorena Muñoz, Estrella Ortega, Martinisrael Casique; grandmother, Hilda Balderas; aunts and uncles, Angelica B. Casique, Israel Casique, Cecilia Casique, Rocio Alejandra Casique, Martin Casique, Hilda Guadalupe, Aida Casique, and Erica Renteria; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Ubaldo Casique, Gregorio Muñoz, and Teodora Muñoz; aunt and uncle, Martin Casique and Silvia Rocio Casique; and some cousins, uncles, and an aunt.
A Visitation of Remembrance for Melody will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Followed by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. in the St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett St., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.