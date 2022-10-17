Melody Munoz Casique

April 5, 2018 - October 13, 2022 South Beloit, IL - Melody Muñoz Casique, 4, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago, IL.

She was born on April 5, 2018 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Maricruz Casique.

To plant a tree in memory of Melody Casique as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you