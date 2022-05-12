Niota, TN - Melissa Irene Wright, age 31, of Niota, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her residence. Melissa was a native of Beloit, WI, and resident of McMinn County. Melissa was a member of Beloit Free Methodist Church and enjoyed fishing, sewing, cooking, crafts and helping others. She was currently employed as caregiver at Athens Place.
Melissa is survived by parents, Michael J. Wright, Sr. and Lauren Bender Wright; brothers, Michael John Wright, Jr. (Elena) and Matthew Robert Wright; nephews, Michael John Wright III and Adrian Wright; nieces, Kairi Rae Wright and Tiana VanKraanan-Wright; several uncles, aunts and cousins. She was preceded by maternal grandparents, Martin Grant and Irene Young Bender; and paternal grandmother, Hazel Quinn.
A Memorial Service be at 11 AM, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Beloit Free Methodist Church, with Pastor Rich Whippler officiating. A luncheon will follow. The church is located at 1919 Cleora Drive, Beloit, WI 53511. If you would like to reach out to the family, you can sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Melissa Irene Wright.
