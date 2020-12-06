Melba C. (Osmond) Parma

December 3, 2020
South Beloit, IN - Melba Parma, 74, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born July 30, 1946 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Mark V. and Helen Ruth (Smith) Osmond. Melba married James Parma on July 11, 1964 in South Beloit, IL, where they raised their two sons and still reside.
Melba was a personal banker in the South Beloit, IL, and Beloit, WI area for over 50 years. She was a wife who loved spending time with her family, cooking, gardening, and planting flowers around the house.
Survivors include her husband, James Parma; sons, Jim (fiancé, Karen Mikrot) Parma and Mark (Jeannieann) Parma; grandchildren, Alain Parma and Amanda (Ray) Kortte; great granddaughter, Audrey Kortte; brother-in-law, Joe (Peggy) Parma; sisters-in-law, Judy (Jim) Balsley; nephews, Brian and Travis Parma and Dan (Bridget) Balsley; niece, Billie (Ryan) Dailing; aunts, Dorothy Smith, Wanda Weems, and Joyce Gammon all of Greenville, TN; cousins, Diane Vagle of Hallok, MN, Nancy Prince of Arlington, TX, and many additional cousins in Tennessee and the Beloit area.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Roger Mark (Butch) Osmond; several aunts and uncles in the Tennessee and Beloit area.
A Prayer service for Melba will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Pinnacle Hill Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the Covid-19 response effort Beloit Health System Foundation.
Online condolences and live stream of service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.c