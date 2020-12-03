Maxine Meril (Fluegel) Diddens

October 10, 1929 - November 25, 2020
Saint Cloud, MN - Maxine M. Diddens, age 91 of Freeport, IL, passed away 11/25/20 in St. Cloud, MN. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul and her parents, Murl & Clara Fluegel. Survived by her children, Diane (Larry) Van Brocklin and Dave (Kathi) Diddens; grandchildren, Eric, Christie, Katie, Steve, Josh, Kari, and Chris; great grandchildren, Ben, Nathan, Brian, Mya, Lexi, Trey, Maddi, Parker, Calvin, June, and Lilly; sisters, Joyce Traverse and Evelyn Kemp; and other relatives and friends. A private family service will be held with plans for a future celebration of Maxine's life. Interment Mound Cemetery, Brooklyn Center, MN.