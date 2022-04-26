Maxine E. Reid

Beloit, WI - Maxine Elaine Reid, 97, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Autumn Lake Health Care.
She was born on July 24, 1924 in Bruce, WI, the daughter of David and Anna (Funk) Coey. Maxine attended Bruce schools. She married James Reid Sr. on October 26, 1942 in Dubuque, IA. He predeceased her on January 5, 2011.
Maxine was a homemaker. She was a member of People's Church. Maxine enjoyed bowling, watching basketball games and traveling. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her five sons, James (Anna) Reid Jr. of Janesville, WI, Dennis (Rina) Reid of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Brad (Virginia) Reid of Santa Rosa, CA, Jeff (Debra) Reid and Rick Reid of Beloit, WI; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Maxine was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Oswald and Lynn Coey; sisters, Genevieve, Leola, Edna, Merlyn, Beatrice, Vivian and Donna; daughter-in-law, Nancy Garrity Reid.
A Graveside Service for Maxine will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 in East Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Keith Hunholz. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Autumn Lake Nursing Home, Beloit Regional Hospice, and dear friend of Maxine's, Linda Adams for all of their care.