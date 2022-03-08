Maurice "Morrey" Bonaunet

Orfordville, WI - Maurice D. Bonaunet, age 92, passed away at Mercy Hospital, Janesville on March 5, 2022. He was born on November 19, 1929, the son of Ollie and Sophie Bonaunet. Morrey served honorably in the U.S. Military, and worked for much of his life as an automobile mechanic and a U.S. Postal Service driver, dutifully maintaining several Orfordville, WI area routes. He loved spending time twice per day at Kay's Outback Café, where he read the newspaper and got caught up with current events and local gossip. Morrey's family extends a special gratitude to the caring and kindness shared to him by several customers and the owners of Kay's.
Morrey is survived by his grandsons, Timothy and Zachary Knutson. He was preceded in death by his only daughter and pride and joy, Teri Bonaunet Knutson, in 2004. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Dorris Damman and Bernice Runaas.
Upon the likely wishes of Morrey, there will not be a formal funeral service, however, we encourage everyone who knew and helped him to please have breakfast at Kay's in his honor and remember him fondly. Memorial contributions can be made to United Way Blackhawk Region in Morrey's name. Thank you again to all who helped in Morrey's care, to the extent he would allow, and to Mercy Hospital staff's compassion.
To plant a tree in memory of Maurice Bonaunet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.