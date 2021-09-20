Mattie Perry

Rockford, IL - Mattie Mae (Watt) Perry, 86, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Alden Debes Rehabilitation & Health Center, Rockford, IL after a long illness.
She was born on March 2, 1935 in Ecru, MS, the daughter of Sullivan and Frankie (Neal) Watt. Mattie lived in the South Beloit area for 21 years, coming from Marion, AR. She attended South Beloit High School. Mattie was married to Jerry Perry in Beloit, WI on June 1951.
Mattie was formerly employed at Wagon Wheel and Admiral, retiring from Chrysler in 1996. She loved to dance and teach her family how to cook.
Survivors include her four daughters, Geraldine (Luther) Wainwright of Rockford, IL, Mary Perry Babbit of Fort Wayne, IN, Earling Perry Wilson of Rockford, IL and Janet (Maurice) Galloway of Carson, CA; 11 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Mattie was predeceased by her parents; brother, Frank Watt; sister, Lois Tine Byrd; and great granddaughter, Nichele Monique Wilson.
A Funeral Service for Mattie will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Pastor Robert Hearns officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.