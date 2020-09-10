December 4, 1951 - September 1, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Mattie L. Stewart, 68, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in her home. She was born on December 4, 1951 in Chicago, IL, the sixth child of eight born to James and Bernice Stewart. Mattie attended Chicago Public Schools. She retired as a certified home care provider. Mattie loved her family and friends. She loved cooking, dancing and listening to her dusties. The community loved her, she was their second mom. She touched them with her kind loving spirit and knowledge of life. Mattie had a special impact on the community. She was definitely feisty and knifey. Mattie was lively and a giving person. Mattie made her transition on September 1, 2020.
She leaves to cherish precious memories; Donald Smith (Husband); two children, Bernice Stewart and Marvin Stewart; sisters, Lorinda Stewart and Emma Long; brother, Eugene Stewart; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Smith and Maureen Smith; seven grandchildren: Anthony, Milon, Latisha, Brittany, Makena, Marvin Jr., and Chase; 15 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; one great daughter-in-law, "Cyrstal Farr"; host of nieces, nephews and friends; special friends: Sandra Kay Dean, Helen Williams, Bertha Cooks, Jody Ward and Queenie Harriel. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Theresa Travis, and Joyce Cowhert Jones; brothers, James Stewart and Lawrence Stewart.
Funeral service for Mattie will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Sherrick Anderson officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required. Online condolences and live stream of the service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com