November 23, 1940 - July 23, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Mattie Jean Ashford, 79, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Autumn Lakes Healthcare in Beloit. Mattie was born on November 23 1940 in Jackson, Tennessee, the daughter of Will and Mary (Mason) Clark. She was raised in Jackson, TN by her maternal grandmother, Molly Crues. Mattie attended Walnut Grove Elementary School, graduated from West High School, and attended Lane College all in Jackson, TN. Mattie was employed at Milan Ammunition Plant in Jackson, TN. After moving to Beloit, she was employed at Admiral Appliance in Harvard, Illinois, Parker Pen Corporation in Janesville, Wisconsin, and retired in 2005 from Warner Electric Brake in South Beloit, Illinois. After retiring she worked part time for several years in food service with the Rockford Public School District. In 2010, Mattie married Willie Davis Ashford, Sr. Willie preceded her in death on March 9, 2020. Mattie had been a member of and diligently served Community Baptist Church in South Beloit, IL since 1976. She served on the Usher Board, was the Kitchen Committee Chair, both taught and served as Superintendent of the Sunday School, and taught Vacation Bible School in the summers. Mattie also volunteered at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Rockford, Illinois and was recognized as a volunteer of the year by the city. When Mattie wasn't volunteering at her church or in her community, she enjoyed spending quiet moments tending to her flower gardens.
Mattie is survived by her children: Jacqueline Yarbrough of Beloit, WI, Mary (Lewis) Washington of Beloit, WI, Rita Yarbrough of Jackson, TN, and Marcellus Perry of Beloit, WI; thirteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; sister, Willie Mae Summers of Jackson, TN; two stepdaughters; and three stepsons. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Eula Yarborough; sisters, Eula "Aunt Sissy" Clark, and Josephine Clark; brothers, Robert Clark, and Walter Clark; and a brother-in-law, Tom Summers.
Private family services are 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend Robert Hearns officiating. Friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
