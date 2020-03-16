Matthew "Tino" Giacalone

September 21, 1929 - March 10, 2020
Phoenix, AZ -- Matthew Jack "Tino" Giacalone, 90, passed away peacefully at his Phoenix home on March 10, 2020. He was born in Beloit, WI on September 21, 1929. He graduated from Beloit High School in 1948 and served in the Korean War as a radio operator. In 1956, he moved to Phoenix, AZ, where he worked at KPHO TV5 for 36 years. Matt was passionate about baseball. Not only did he play in high school, he continued to play in Beloit City League, coached for his kid's teams, and umpired Little League for years afterwards. He enjoyed gardening, building his dream home, and a forever list of projects with his family. He was deeply religious, and actively volunteered at St. Raphael Parish in Glendale.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Geraldine; sons, Mike (Karin) and Martin (Marina Martinez) Giacalone; daughters, Rebecca (Bill) Owens, and Doti (Jeff) Guymon; and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Josephine Turner, of Maryland.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird, Peoria, AZ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Raphael Parish, located at 5525 W. Acoma Road, Glendale. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Raphael's Renovation Fund or Hospice of the Valley.
