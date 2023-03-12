Matthew Thoreson

July 22, 1938 - March 9, 2023 Beloit, WI - Matthew Thoreson, 84, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 in his home.

Matthew was born on July 22, 1938 in Viroqua, WI, where he grew up on his family's farm. Matthew attended Viroqua High School, graduating in 1956. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Marines and spent his time in the military at Camp Pendleton, in Southern California. After being honorably discharged, Matthew returned to the Beloit area and worked at Fischer Body in Janesville, WI, where he began his lifelong career in the automotive industry. During this time, Matthew met Shirley Ann Champlin, his wife of 58 years on October 7, 1961. She predeceased him on April 16, 2019.

