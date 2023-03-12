July 22, 1938 - March 9, 2023 Beloit, WI - Matthew Thoreson, 84, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 in his home.
Matthew was born on July 22, 1938 in Viroqua, WI, where he grew up on his family's farm. Matthew attended Viroqua High School, graduating in 1956. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Marines and spent his time in the military at Camp Pendleton, in Southern California. After being honorably discharged, Matthew returned to the Beloit area and worked at Fischer Body in Janesville, WI, where he began his lifelong career in the automotive industry. During this time, Matthew met Shirley Ann Champlin, his wife of 58 years on October 7, 1961. She predeceased him on April 16, 2019.
As Matthew's interest in the automotive industry grew, he opened Thoreson Shell in downtown Beloit in 1968. Matthew operated his business with great pride, making lifelong friends and customers along the way. A proud charter member of the Star Zenith Boat Club, Matthew organized and competed in the annual Labor Day water ski tournament through the 1970s. He loved snow skiing (as far away as Switzerland), kayaking on the Rock River, riding his bike through the countryside, and walking his dog, Marvin at Big Hill Park. Matthew's favorite activity was hang gliding, which he participated in for over 50 years. Matthew hang glided locally at Hang Glide Wisconsin, in addition to his many cross-country trips with his fellow friends and pilots. Matthew was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and loved watching the Wisconsin Badgers sporting events every weekend.
Matthew's family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Leo Egbujiobi and his staff at the Beloit Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care, as well as Beloit Regional Hospice, with a special thanks to Stephanie, Jenna, and Holly.
Survivors include his daughter, Robin Thoreson of Beloit, WI; granddaughter, Julia Prouse of Milan, Italy; niece, Shannon Ladwig of Beloit, WI; and cousins, Cheryl Thoreson, Mary Thoreson, Barbara Burrows, Jeff Thoreson, and Danny Thoreson.
Matthew was predeceased by his mother, Lillian Thoreson and cousin, David Thoreson.
A Memorial Service for Matthew will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Rev. Gene Van Galder officiating. Inurnment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Matthew's name may be given to Beloit Regional Hospice or to St. Jude Children's Hospital.