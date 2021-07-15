June 13, 1960 - July 14, 2021
Beloit, WI - Matthew James Hull, 61, of Beloit, WI, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in UW Hospital, Madison, after a long fight with cancer.
He was born on June 13, 1960 in Janesville, WI, the son of James F. and Catherine M. (Casey) Hull. Matthew was a 1978 graduate of F.J. Turner High School.
Matthew was employed by various construction companies in the Minneapolis, MN area. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Matthew was a member of the Rock River Aero Modeling Society, enjoyed watching sports with his friends, and was a Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers fan. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially camping, golfing, skiing, and gardening.
Survivors include his son, Aaron Komosa of Chicago, IL; mother, Catherine M. Hull; siblings, Gabrielle A. Cordier of Beloit, WI, Lisa M. Hull of Sun Prairie, WI, Phillip W. Hull of Madison, WI, James F. Hull Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, WI, and Michele D. Hull of Beloit, WI; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, grandparents, several uncles and aunts.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021 in the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:15 until 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the church. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021 in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Janesville, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.