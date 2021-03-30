March 18, 1971 - March 27, 2021
Beloit, WI - Matthew "Matt" A. McCartney age 50 of Beloit died Saturday March 27, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born March 18, 1971 to Joseph and JoAnne (Hood) McCartney in Beloit. Matt was a lifelong Beloit residents and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, JoAnne (David) Kreinz; his father, Joseph (Kim) McCartney; his brother, Joseph (Yong) McCartney; his three sisters, Elizabeth Symmonds, Stacey Becker & Mallory McCartney and many nieces, nephews, aunts & uncles.
No formal services will be held for Matt. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
