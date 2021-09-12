South Beloit, IL - Matilda "Tillie" DeFalco, 101, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Fair Oaks Health Care Center.
She was born August 21, 1920 in Bristol, Rhode Island, the daughter of Vincent and Catherine (Puzone) Campo. Tillie was a 1939 graduate of South Beloit High School. She attended Marquette University. Tillie married Albert DeFalco on September 20, 1941 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rockford, IL. He predeceased her on September 25, 2002.
Tillie was formerly employed by Fairbanks Morse and McNeany's. She retired from the Beloit Daily News in 1975 after 20 years of employment. Tillie was a member of the Beloit Daily News Quarter Century Club, a life time member of the Roscoe V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary Post #2955, a past president of the BDN Pioneers club serving 2 terms and a former BDN Credit Union Committee Officer. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church where she was involved in the Catholic Women's Club, Altar Society and the Rosary Society.
Survivors include her grandsons, John E. (Victoria) Shanks and James A. (April) Shanks both of Rockford, IL.; six great grandchildren, John, Paul, Broch, Jacob, Austin (Ricky), Alexis, Andrew, Paige and Hally; great-great grandson, RJ; one niece, one nephew and three cousins,
She was predeceased by her parents, daughters, Catherine Easton and Laura Pann; son, Mauro DeFalco; sisters, Madeline Calcagno and Susan DeSarbo; and son-n-law, Larry Pann.
Visitation for Tillie will be from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit, IL, with Fr. Romeo Pavino officiating. Entombment will be in Floral Lawn Mausoleum, South Beloit, IL.
Memorials may be given in Tillie's name for Masses to be said at St. Peter Catholic Church.