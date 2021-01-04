January 26, 1955 - January 2, 2021
Beloit, WI - Marybeth Karstaedt, 65, of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, January 2, 2021 in her home.
She was born on January 26, 1955 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of George and Virginia (Vlazny) Tatge. Marybeth was a 1973 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and attended the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. She married Deane Karstaedt on May 23, 1976.
Marybeth was employed by the Willow Women's Center as the Executive Director. She was an incredibly talented artist, enjoyed theater, music and ministry was her life. Marybeth loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Deane; children, Matt Karstaedt, Andrew (Amanda) Karstaedt, and Sarah (Matt) Johnson; grandchildren, Taylor, Gabriel, Morgan, Archer, Atlas, Declan, and Isla; siblings, Michael (Jodeen) Tatge, Daniel Tatge, George Tatge, Kenneth (Cindy) Tatge, Terese (Bill) Baar, and Thomas (Kristine) Tatge.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother, David Tatge.
A Private Family Service for Marybeth will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations in her name may be given to the Willow Women's Center.
