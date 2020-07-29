August 27, 1946 - July 19, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Mary Sue Griffin was born On August 27, 1946 to the union of LT and Mary Jane Scott in Fulton Mississippi. Mary was united in holy matrimony with John Otis Griffin, Mary accepted Christ at an early age. She was a member of Higher Ground Christian center. Mary enjoyed cooking, cleaning, walking and spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her seven children: Ricky Burnett, Teresa Mcallister, Mary Harris, Willie Griffin, Kay Griffin, Linder Griffin, Michael Cooper (stepson). Grandchildren: Sherelle Davidson, Precious Griffin, Antoniesha Daniels, Shaleika Griffin, Jerel Davidson, Kaynesha Zinnia's, Defronee Burnett, Joquisha Griffin, Doreshia Davis, Keyshia Burnett and Jontrel bolden. Five brothers and sisters: Juanita Davidson, Eddie Burnett, Tommy Burnett, Jimmy Wilson and Christine Jennings. nineteen Great-Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. She was predeceased by her Husband John Otis Griffin, her parents LT Burnett and Mary Jane Scott and her sister Cora Jones
A visitation will be at Foster Funeral Service Beloit - Friday 07/31/20 - 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a Service at Foster Funeral Service Beloit - Friday 07/31/20 at 12:00 pm