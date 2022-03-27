Mary S. Vander Pal

June 2, 1951 - March 20, 2022
Beloit, WI - Mary Sue McCabe Vander Pal, 70, of Beloit, WI, went home to be with the Lord, in the flower garden of heaven, on Sunday, March 20, 2022. She passed away surrounded by her family at home.
Mary was born on June 2, 1951, to her parents; Melvin and the late Betty (Schoville) McCabe in Beloit, WI. Mary was a proud graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1969. Mary married the late Stan Vander Pal on February 14, 1981, in South Beloit, WI.
Survivors include her children, Kimberly Vander Pal, Micah (Tonia) VanLandingham, Eric (Mary) VanLandingham, Jason (Val) Vander Pal; Grandchildren, Winona, Brady, Corbin, Mason, Irie, Savannah, Kaja, Dawson, Caden, David, Madison and Taylor; godson, Noah; special friend, Jean VanLandingham aka "Short Mafia Buddy"; sibling, Mike McCabe; brothers-in-law; Terry (Mary Jo) Vander Pal, Steve (Penny) Vander Pal and John Mustard.
She was preceded by her husband, Stan; mother, Betty: sisters, Barbie and Alice; parents-in-law, Bill and Ruth Seaver; son-in-law, Ross Gittleson; and first husband, Phil VanLandingham Sr.
Mary enjoyed several years of working in the healthcare industry. She worked for over 25 years at Meadow Park Nursing home in Clinton, retired from Mercy Healthcare and then returned to work part-time at Adaptative Alliance, until Fall 2021. She enjoyed her time within all her different positions, loving her clients and advocating for their rights and health. She was a strong supporter of the Alzheimer's Association, leading change and innovation to bring light to the disease.
Along with her husband, Stan, Mary's mission was the youth at church; leading Sunday School, Awana Club, Youth Groups and Youth for Christ teens. Their passion for the youth, led many to Christ and helped guide many to the Christian faith. When she was not serving others, she enjoyed spending time with her family, spending time in her gardens and teaching her grandchildren to play in the dirt. Most importantly, being a child herself, she loved playing with hot wheels racetracks with the grandchildren in the kitchen and the annual Christmas Cookie Baking and Decorating Days.
Donations may be made in her honor to Teen Challenge of Wisconsin.
A Memorial Service for Mary will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Hope Church, 5656 Elevator Rd., Roscoe, IL. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
