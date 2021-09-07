August 6, 1940 - September 4, 2021
Beloit, WI - Mary M. Nickolette, 81 of Beloit, WI passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Green Knolls at Beloit.
She was born on August 6, 1940 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Vincent and Margaret Nee Sennett. Mary was a 1958 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. She married Tracy Nickolette on October 2, 1965 at St. Jude Catholic Church. They raised two children, Colleen and Mark. Tracy predeceased Mary on October 8, 2012.
Mary was formerly employed as an optician in the Beloit area, retiring from Shopko Optical in 1991. She was an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Mary was part of the parish council and a founding member of the Hands of Faith, which is now known as the Family Promise. Tracy and Mary loved going to Hawaii and spent many Marchs in Oahu. They passed on their love of islands to their children. When Mary retired, she spent time in the Seattle area visiting her daughter and going to her granddaughter's sporting events. Mary enjoyed many social activities, such as, the red-hat group, line dancing, bridge groups, tea drinking parties, birthday lunches, volunteering at the Angel Museum and so much more.
Survivors include her daughter, Colleen (John) of Edmonds, WA; son, Mark (Wendy) and their daughters, Marie and Elizabeth of Twin Lakes, WI; niece, Sara Hormig of Machesney Park, IL and her children, Michael and Kelly Hormig; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
Mary was predeceased by her parents; brother, Patrick; and sister, Anne.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Entombment will be in the Mt. Thabor Mausoleum. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to any of Mary's favorite charities: Family Promise of Beloit (https://www.familypromisebeloit.org/donate), Beloit Regional Hospice and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).
