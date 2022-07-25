Mary M. Henry

December 7, 1943 - July 13, 2022
Beloit, WI - Mary Margaret Henry, 78, of Beloit, WI, transitioned from labor to reward on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mary was born on December 7, 1943 in New Albany, Mississippi the daughter of Ceoria (Rutherford) Hall and Jim Chones. She spent many of her formative years in the care and love of her late maternal Aunts and Uncles homes in Peoria, Illinois surrounded by many of her cousins, while building a special bond with her "Auntie" Annie Lee Smith, Uncles, Arlander Rutherford and Liehue Rutherford. She found placement and further love in Beloit, Wisconsin with her parents and younger brothers Gary & Craig Hall. Mary graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1962, she looked forward to celebrating her 60th class reunion with her classmates later this year. In 1962, she married Dewey R. Redmond, to this union they were blessed with two sons Kevin Redmond, Duane Redmond, and daughter Kimberly Redmond.
She began her professional endeavors working as a line packager at the infamous Korn Kurl company. Later followed by her employment with Parker Pen in Janesville as a tour guide, and inspector. Mary continued her diligent work as a lunchroom supervisor with Aramark at Merrill Elementary School.
In 1980, she married, longtime educator Hugo H. Henry, to this union in 1983 they were blessed with Tiffany M. Henry, along with bonus children Marc Henry, Marcena (Michael) Reed, and Eric Henry.
Mary a woman of faith, she took her relationship and service to Christ with humble pride and dedication. She accepted Christ at an early age, which allowed her to fully give of her time, and talent to her treasured the Emmanuel Baptist Church family for over 40 years. Serving as Sunday School Teacher, VBS Director & Teacher, and member of the Board of Education & Education Committees, Youth Advisory Board, Kitchen Committee, Women's Chorus and Mass Choir. Her greatest servant role was in the Usher Ministry where she served as President & Vice President and advisor to the youth usher ministry. She took pride in being a doorkeeper in the house of the Lord for over 30 years. She took pride and honor when in 2015 she was installed as a Church Mother.
Mary set the bar for being a servant leader, and community bride builder through her involvement with the Greater Beloit Minority Coalition; Charter Member and past President of the Minority Parent Organization (MPO); School District of Beloit (E)Quality Committee; Beloit Memorial High School Crisis Team Member, PTA President, Parent facilitator for the Beloit Academy program, Merrill Community Center board, Beloit Memorial High School Booster club, Women's Culture Club, Beloit Infant Mortality Committee, Stateline Golden K Kiwanis, member of Superintendent Advisory Council, former P-5 Advisory Council member, Member of Black Educators Caucus, Badger Council of Girl Scouts.
Because of her marriage to the late educator Hugo Henry, Mary found new joy as they collaborated in being champions of education. This passion and interest led her to final employment opportunity serving as a Para Educator with the School District of Beloit specifically at Beloit Memorial High School. Mary was a consummate advocate for our young people. Her goal was to improve the quality of education in the district by leaning into the motto that it takes a whole village to raise a child.
Due to her tireless community efforts in striving to create excellence for all, Mary was a recipient of many awards and recognitions, including the Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month in March 1995, Beloit Stateline Golden K President's Award, Wisconsin Superintendent's Friend of Education Award, (the highest award given to a non-educator) Beloit Stateline Golden K Kiwanian of the Year Award, Beloit Starlighters Youth Group Minority Parent Contributor award, Stateline Rock County YWCA Women of Distinction award to name a few.
When Mom was not volunteering, she loved cooking, reading, collecting elephant & African American figurines, spending time catching up with friends, watching her old western TV shows such as Gunsmoke & Bonanza, her longtime favorite stories the Young and the Restless, All My Children, As the World Turns, classics shows The Andy Griffin show, and the Golden Girls. Mary, became in tune with politics and national news often watching MSNBC, and CNN, and was an active voter and advocate in local and national politics. She loved collecting President Barack Obama memorabilia. Surprisingly, she was an avid sports fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Cowboys sports teams. More importantly, Mary was the Queen of dining in her favorite restaurants, and loved her favorite former store Casual Corner, Ross, Walmart, and TJ Maxx and her newfound enjoyment of online shopping.
Cherishing her memory, Mary is survived by her four children, son, Kevin Redmond of Duluth MN, son, Duane Redmond of Las Vegas, NV, daughter, Kimberly Redmond of Las Vegas, NV, and daughter, Tiffany Henry of Brookfield, WI; six grandchildren, Stormy (Greg) Johnson, Markie (Nicholas) Mitchell, Alexandra Flanum, Kaleb Wight, Kenadie Carter, Kevin Jr.; seven great grandchildren, Gianna, Greg Jr. Siana, Mia, Zoey, Saniya, and Luka; special grand dog, Ginger; two brothers, Gary Hall of Omaha, Nebraska and Craig (Tracy) Hall of Jonesboro, GA; nieces, Latrice (Reuben) Ingram and Aris Hall; nephews, Alexander Hall and Andrew (Demetria) Hall; godsons, Maurice Lockhart, LaMarr Farr; and a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins and relatives.
She was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, Hugo H. Henry; niece, Jameah Hall; aunts, Annie Lee Smith, Martha Grace Bradford, Lovell Rutherford, Warrean Ware and Ruth Gordon; uncles, Arlander Rutherford, O.D. Rutherford and Liehue Rutherford; mother-in-law, Fannye E. Frazier; special parents, Lonnie and Fannie Edwards; like a sister, Barbara Bedford; like a sister to, Tommie Vance; cousin, Forrest "Lefty" Hall; cousins and friends.
Visitation of Remembrance will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, Mother Mary will lie in repose in the Emmanuel Baptist Church on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebratory service at 12:00 p.m. Reverend Orienthal J. Newburn Sr. Pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit, WI, will deliver the eulogy, and will officiate. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.
