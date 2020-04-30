August 10, 1930 - April 24, 2020
Walworth, WI -- Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Mills, 89, of Walworth, WI, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Holton Manor, Elkhorn, WI. She was born August 10, 1930 in Rockton Township, IL, the daughter of Leslie and Martha (Bennett) Underhill. Mary Lou was a 1948 graduate of Beloit High School. She married Fay Mills Jr. on April 15, 1951 in Second Congregational Church, Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on July 4, 1995. Mary Lou was a longtime resident of Beloit, WI, having lived there most of her life.
Through the years, Mary Lou was employed by Wright and Wagner Dairy, Beloit Iron Works, Second Congregational Church as church secretary, and Junior Choir Director, and Luther Valley Church as church secretary, Brodhead Congregational Church, UCC as Adult Choir Director. Her last 25 years of employment were spent at Blackhawk Technical Institute at the Airport Campus, and later in the Learning Center.
Mary Lou was a talented vocalist, and well-known musician in the greater Beloit area, where she also directed choirs for adults and children. Other interests included being a member of the Beloit Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Beloit High School Classmates Club, Beloit Area Retired Educators Association (BAREA), the Beaux Arts Club, Beloit Treble Clef, Sweet Adelines Chorus, and the Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks Chorus. She was a former member of the Second Congregational Church's ADAH Chapter, and their Senior Choir. After 1995, when she retired professionally, Mary volunteered at Beloit Memorial Hospital. As recently as 2018, she sang with her daughter, Christine in the Chancel Choir at Linn Presbyterian Church in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
Mary Lou was a woman with quiet strength, and a sincere faith in Jesus Christ, as her Savior. Family was what gave her joy, and kept her going! She began singing with her big brothers at a young age. She later took voice lessons from Bertha Zimmerman, where she met her husband, Fay Mills, Jr. Music was part of everything she did right from the start. I think anyone who knew her would agree that her family (now very large) and God's service through music, are the two accomplishments she enjoyed the most! She will be deeply missed by all of us.
Survivors include her children: Christine (Steven) Siler of Walworth, WI, Bruce (Amy) Mills of Brodhead, WI, Benjamin Mills of Beloit, WI, and Julie (Scott) Silver of NC; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; grandson Joshua Leigh Mills and four brothers: Homer Franklin "Frank" Underhill, Cecil Allen Underhill, Irving Charles Underhill and Merlin "Duke" Eugene Underhill.
Private family services for Mary will be held, led by Pastor Terry Hennesy of Linn Presbyterian Church, Lake Geneva. A memorial service will be announced after the Covid-19 emergency is resolved. Arrangements will be published in this paper. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
