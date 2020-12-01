Mary Lou Martin

November 22, 2020
Beloit, WI - On Sunday November 22, 2020 Heaven gained another angel. Mary passed away at Beloit
Memorial Hospital. Mary was born to Ralph E. & Cleo (Darwin) Wood in Monon, Indiana on June 13th,
1953. She spent her life growing up in South Beloit IL, Beloit WI, Orfordville WI. Mary loved being a
waitress, laughing with customers, she also loved spending time with her friends at Grinnell Hall and
family members rummage sailing, playing cards, shooting pool, and playing Cribbage. She mostly
enjoyed quiet time at night with her husband Doug watching tv with their dog Mia. Mary leaves behind
her devoted husband Douglas Martin, Beloved daughter Crystal (Ramone), grandchildren Colleen
(Brandon J.) Grover, Kage (Kristina B) Grover, Cloey and Clara Godwin, Kaiyannah and Tamarius
Brown. Great grandchildren include Amira, Daxton, Ryker, Zoey and Drake. Mary was predeceased by
her both her parents, sister n law Peggy Nelson, and her brother Ralph Wood just two short weeks before
her death. Mary's siblings are Judy Hotek, Barb (Floyd) Vancil, Carolyn Bullard, Rick (Donna) Wood,
Mother n law Donna Martin, sister and brother n laws consist of Rusty Martin, Glorietta (Zack) West, and
Phil (Jeanne) Martin. Visitation (only) will be held at Foster's Funeral Home in Beloit, Wi 53511 @
11am. Please follow all COVID laws, of wearing a masks and safe social distancing as this is a real health
issue, in which we must care for the health of others while paying respects, Thank you!