December 29, 1940 - October 22, 2020
Clinton, WI - Mary L. Staab age 79 of Clinton, died Thursday October 22, 2020 in her home. She was born December 29, 1940 to the late Edward and Dorothy Coulon in Chicago, IL. Mary was a superb homemaker and enjoyed crafting. She also enjoyed her horses and her two special Yorkies. She will be missed by all.
She is survived by her three children, Edward (Michelle) Staab, Ann (David) Adamczyk and Michael Staab; eight Grandchildren, Eric Staab, Jeremy (Hollie) Adamczyk, Jason Adamczyk, Jennifer Adamczyk, Samantha Adamczyk, Nick, Staab, Emily, Staab & Tim Staab; her seven great grandchildren, Chloe, Elliott, Jayden, Elizabeth, Oliver, Aleah & Sophie; her two nieces, Jeannette Sherman & Christine (DJ) Hovorka; her nephew, Nathan (Regina) Sherman; and her siblings, Daniel (Nancy) Coulon, Sue Kaczynski, Gary Coulon, Wayne Coulon & Bonnie Sherman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother in law, Jim Kaczynski.
Mary's Funeral Service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
