September 25, 1962 - May 12, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Mary L. Martinez of Beloit died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born September 25, 1962 in Beloit the daughter of Donald and Mary Lou (Spangenberg) Schlegel in Beloit. Mary graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1980. She worked at ORC Inc. in Westby, WI for many years. Mary enjoyed listening to dance music, especially, Michael Jackson. She also enjoyed caring for her two dogs, Sparkey & Pork Chop.
She is survived by her brother, Donald Schlegel Jr.; her sister in law, Jennifer Schlegel; brother in law, Juan Rivera Sr.; her nieces & nephews: Treasa (Jim) Lohmiller, Amanda (Dustin) Schlegel, Donald Schlegel III, Yolanda (Refugio) Rivera, Juan (Dawn) Rivera, Joshua (Val) Schlegel, Christopher Schlegel and Jessica (Rodney) Schlegel and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Fred Schlegel; her sister, Leona Rivera and her great niece, Malani Rivera.
Funeral Services for Mary will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Brian Mark Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
