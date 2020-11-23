Mary L. Hanaman

October 4, 1927 - November 19, 2020
Beloit, WI - Mary Lund Hanaman, 93, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Beloit Senior Living.
She was born on October 4, 1927 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Elias and Maren (Haas) Johnson. Mary was a 1945 graduate of Beloit High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Ethan Hanaman.
Mary was formerly employed by the Wagon Wheel Junior and Bergner's in the Galley. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church and sang in the choir. Mary enjoyed sewing, camping, and was an avid Badgers, Brewers, and Packers fan. She loved going to lunch with her church girls and her high school friends.
Survivors include her children, Mary Lou (Richard) Lokken, Steven (Kathy) Hanaman, Nancy (Tom Troester) Weirick, and Scott (Kelly) Hanaman; daughter-in-law, Maridee Hanaman; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Solvay Carter; many sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; son, Jeff; sisters, Ruth, Ranghild and Viola; and brothers, Christoffer, Harold, and Arnold Johnson.
A Memorial Service for Mary will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Tony Dusso officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Memorials may be given in Mary's name to Our Savior's Lutheran or Beloit Regional Hospice.