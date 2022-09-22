Mary Kate Donovan

February 2, 1933 - September 14, 2022

Beloit, WI - Mary Kate Donovan, 89, of Beloit passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Willowick. Kate was born on February 2, 1933, in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of FW (Mike) and Mary (Steckl) Donovan. Kate received her bachelor's degree from Marquette University. After living in Pennsylvania and Colorado, she moved back to Wisconsin where she met and then worked alongside her husband, Martin Cherry at Cherry Advertising before they retired to Florida. Kate moved back to Wisconsin after Martin passed away to be with her family. Kate was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

