Beloit, WI - Mary Kate Donovan, 89, of Beloit passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Willowick. Kate was born on February 2, 1933, in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of FW (Mike) and Mary (Steckl) Donovan. Kate received her bachelor's degree from Marquette University. After living in Pennsylvania and Colorado, she moved back to Wisconsin where she met and then worked alongside her husband, Martin Cherry at Cherry Advertising before they retired to Florida. Kate moved back to Wisconsin after Martin passed away to be with her family. Kate was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.
Kate enjoyed reading, puzzles, traveling and her dogs who were her faithful companions. Her faith and love of God brought her much comfort and peace. Spending time with her family and friends was one of the great joys in her life. Kate and her family are grateful for the compassionate care she received by Beloit Regional Hospice and the staff at Willowick.
Survived by her children, Kathy (Dennis) Canfield, Barb (Greg) Hill, Kaye Young and Larry Bolstad; grandchildren, Becky Hill, Katie Hill, Morgan Braziel, Tyler Cartright Johnson, Mike Bolstad, Will Bolstad, Leah Bundy, Trista Richards, Jolie Snyder, Luke Wennerberg and Tessa Young; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces Dianne (Mark) Stevens, Julie (John) Reynolds, Mary Patrice (Patrick) Pope, sister-in-law Mary Donovan and her dearest friend Joanne Funk.
Kate was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Bill and Jim Donovan, Bernie Bolstad and her granddaughter Amanda Trotter.
A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, September 28th at 10:00 a.m. at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. 822 E Grand Avenue, Beloit, WI. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
