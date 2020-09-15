Mary Joyce Teuscher

September 6, 1931 - September 12, 2020
Mequon, WI -- Joyce Teuscher (nee Charneski), age 89, peacefully passed away on September 12, 2020 at Lawlis Horizon Hospice in Mequon. She will be reunited forever with her husband John Teuscher, who passed three years ago. Joyce was born September 6, 1931 to Frank and Lucille (Carey) Charneski in Freeport, Illinois. She met and married John Teuscher, the love of her life, after his return from service. She worked as a legal secretary and changed her career to grocery store cashier after marriage. The family settled in Beloit, Wisconsin where Joyce worked at Eagle Foods until her retirement. She actively supported her husband's leadership in the Knights of Columbus. After retirement, Joyce and John enjoyed traveling and spent several winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama. They eventually moved to Grafton, Wisconsin to be closer to their children and two granddaughters whom they loved dearly. Joyce's love of God, family and friends was reflected in everything she did. Joyce loved to bake and cook, sew and crochet, work on puzzles, and watch the birds. She was an accomplished seamstress and sewed many clothes for her sons and granddaughters. She was an avid reader, enjoyed watching the Brewers and Badgers, and loved visiting with family, friends, and her 'grand-dogs'. She was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Loving mother of John (Janice), Dennis (Roberta), and Steve (Debbie), grandmother to Sarah (Martin) Joyce and Jennifer Teuscher, and great grandmother to Jacob Joyce. She is survived by her sister Jean Mellentine, brother Jack Grattelo, and sister-in-law Shar Charneski. She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Teuscher, her parents, and her brother Ronald Charneski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 18th at 10 AM at St. Joseph Parish, 1619 Washington St., Grafton. A Visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Friday from 9-10 AM. Joyce will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Grafton. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, https://www.nationalmssociety.org. The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Our sadness has been greatly eased by the outpouring of support from friends. We wish to acknowledge the kind and loving attention she received from the caregivers at Lawlis Horizon Hospice at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's in Mequon during her final days.