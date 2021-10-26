Mary Jane (Warren) Atterbury

Roscoe, IL - Mary Jane Atterbury, 91, of Roscoe, IL passed away Friday October 22, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Jane, the youngest of 5 was born on June 30, 1930 in Ashland, WI, the daughter of Claude William and Mary Irene Warren. Her life began in Land of Lakes, WI where her father spread Christian Ministry to logging camps and railroad workers. In 1935 her family moved to Baraboo, WI, and in 1940 moved again to Rockton, IL where her father continued his pastoral services at The Old Stone Church. Jane graduated at Hononegah High School in 1949 and on January 28th, 1950 married Charles Joseph Atterbury whom she had 14 children with.
Jane was a blessing to all who met her, an Angel from heaven. Every day she would awake to ask Jesus how can I serve you today, Lord. When you met her for the first time, she made you feel as if you had known her your whole life. Her faith and families were everything to her. She loved nature, celebrating holidays, playing the piano, games, puzzles and serving others. Her life in view was simple, her life in spirit was amazing. There were no challenges in life she feared, only accepted as God's will.
At age 85, she wanted to fly with Angels so she went skydiving, today and for all eternity she is flying with Angels and embracing her loved ones in heaven, especially her mother who she lost at the tender age of 15.
Thank You Mom for all your love, support, prayers and for showing us the way of the Lord.
Survivors include Jean Larson (sister) her children, Charles, Monty, Mary, Thomas, Richard, Steven, Mark, David, Patricia, Mike, 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by, Charles J. Atterbury (husband), Joe (son), Sharon (daughter), Jean (daughter) and Mathew (son).
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., October 29, 2021 at Old Stone Church, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, IL, where Jane's father Rev. Claude W. Warren was pastor from 1940 to 1953. Pastor Bob Wang will be officiating. Final resting place will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, IL. McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, IL assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Old Stone Church or Northern Illinois Hospice Foundation (4751 Harrison Ave., Rockford IL 61108). Express online condolences at: www.mccorklefuneralhome.com.