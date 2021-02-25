August 14, 1927 - February 23, 2021
Rockton, IL - Mary Jane Roe, 93, of Rockton passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 1:14 a.m. in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Clare and Myrtle (Joy) Moody.
She married Lynn Roe in Shirland on August 9, 1952. She was a member of Jehovah's Witness. She attended Shirland grade school and graduated from Hononegah.
Survivors include her children Ted (Cheryl), Eric (Cindy), Kent (Lynn), Dana (Tonna), Rebecca Roe, Marcella (Marty) Anderson, Juanita (Bill) Schelm, Serena (Tim) Miller and Melissa (Adam) Bradley; 25 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; sister Joan Nimmer and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lynn, son Lash Alan and two grandsons.
Funeral ceremonies for family and close friends will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., in McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, IL with Bob Wagner officiating. Burial will take place in Shirland Cemetery. Friends may view the ceremonies live stream at https://my.gather.app/remember/mary-roe