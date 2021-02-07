November 28, 1943 - January 26, 2021
Kenosha, WI - Mary Jane (Peterson) Lewis, age 77, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
Born in Beloit, WI on November 28, 1943, she was the daughter of Lester and Anna (Nielsen) Peterson. She was a graduate of North Boone High School and received her bachelor's degree in Education from Carthage College.
On June 14, 1969, Mary Jane was united in marriage to Donald C. Lewis, Jr. at Jefferson Lutheran Church and they shared 38 loving years together. Donald preceded her in death on November 24, 2007.
Mary Jane was employed as a teacher for the Kenosha Unified School District for 35 years, retiring in 1999.
Mary Jane was a member of the KEA, WEA, NEA and the KCREA. She also was a member of the PTO Board and Fund and the Kenosha Literacy Council. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, reading, traveling and volunteered as a sub-driver for Meals on Wheels.
Left to smile about the great times they had are those who survive her: her siblings, Carol Krupke and John (Haidy) Peterson; her stepchildren, Deborah Lewis and Linda (Peter) DeRose; her eight grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her stepchildren, Sandra Constabile and Dawn Lewis.
Funeral services honoring Mary Jane's life will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Kindred Kitties, 614 59th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140 or to Carthage College Center for Children's Literature, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha, WI 53140 would be appreciated. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.