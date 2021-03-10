November 5, 1945 - March 1, 2021
Janesville, WI - Mary Jane (O'Leary) Hendricks, age 75, passed away from cancer surrounded by her loving family at home on Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born in Janesville on November 5, 1945, the daughter of Jim and Mary (Fanning) O'Leary. She was a graduate of Milton Union High School, class of 1963. She met the love of her life while riding "The Circuit" in downtown Janesville. She married Duane Hendricks on October 7,1967, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton and they celebrated 53 loving years together. She began her career at General Motors, starting in the secretarial pool for 18 years until being promoted to the Plant Manager's secretary position for the remaining 20 years. She retired from General Motors in 2002, after 38 years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton as an active and dedicated parishioner. She served on the Pastoral Care Commission, the Parish Council, the Lourdes Ministry, and worked with Duane and others in coordinating the church bazaar. Mary Jane also volunteered as President of the Milton Community Action for several years.
Mary Jane and Duane shared a common joy of traveling. Some of their favorite spots included Maui, Ireland, Australia and Arizona. Another interest of Mary Jane's was her love of boating starting with the membership at Star Zenith boat club and continuing to "captain" the pontoon on Jordan Lake. Mary Jane enjoyed a very active social life including being a member of the Red Hat Society serving as "Queen Mum", lunches with friends and family, bowling, and spending over 50 years in a couple's Euchre club. Mary Jane loved attending her family's activities such as sporting events, concerts, and 4-H fairs. Her favorite pastime was spending quality time with her family and friends.
Mary Jane will be dearly missed by her husband, Duane Hendricks; sister, Judy Snyder; brothers: Bill (Mary Ellen) O'Leary, Jim O'Leary, Russ (Kathy) O'Leary; her nieces and nephews: Jill (Greg) Jones, Heidi (Jeremy) Crull, Ben (Erika) O'Leary, Mary Kate O'Leary, Elizabeth O'Leary, Patrick O'Leary, David and Caren Snyder, Denise and Rich Morgan, and Deb and Mark Osborn; and a special great nephew, Gavin Stuck; great nieces and nephews: Morgan and Owen Jones, Baylin and Brynlea Crull, Carter and Madyn O'Leary, Ryan and Briana Krause and many other caring cousins, relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Jim O'Leary; niece, Shannon Hendricks; brother-in-law, Wayne Snyder; and sister-in-law, Peggy O'Leary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family and friends at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in MILTON, WI, with Father David Wanish officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday March 4, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME and will continue at 10 a.m. until the start of Mass on Friday at Church. Committal will immediately follow Mass to St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. The service will also be live streamed on the St. Mary Parish Website. All COVID guidelines will be followed. Donations may be sent to Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care and to Donate Life Wisconsin (PO Box 1095, Madison, WI 53701-1095), an organ transplant organization. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com