November 22, 1949 - July 24, 2021
Beloit, WI - Mary "Jane" O'Brien, 71, of Beloit, WI passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Jane was born on November 22, 1949 in Burlington, IA, the daughter of H. Wayne and Helen G. Brown. She was a 1975 graduate of Blackhawk College Moline, IL where she earned a degree in nursing. Jane married Timothy J. O'Brien on June 14, 1975 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Aledo, IL.
She was employed as a registered nurse at Beloit Memorial Hospital, later retiring in 2015 from the Beloit Clinic and Beloit Health System in quality assurance. Jane was a very nurturing person, she enjoyed kids and taking care of people, she could talk to anyone. She enjoyed her volunteer work.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Tim; children, Jason (Amanda) and Chad (Margaret); granddaughter, Ophelia; sister, Kay (Linn); nephews, Timothy and Nathan (Lesley); great nephews and nieces, Drew (Vanessa), Haylee, Abby, Zack and Alex.
Jane was predeceased by her parents.
A memorial service for Jane will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Pastor Dave Ewing officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ER and CICU nursing staff at Beloit Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Sun Valley Presbyterian Church and Beloit Regional Hospice.
