Beloit, WI - Mary Jane (Kellor) Timmcke Rehard, 91, of Beloit, WI, died Friday, March 11, 2022 in Azura Memory Care, Beloit, WI.
She was born July 4, 1930 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Charles and Margaret (Oldenburg) Kellor. Mary Jane was a 1948 graduate of Beloit High School. She married Norman Timmcke on August 28, 1949. He predeceased her on January 30, 1989. Mary Jane later married Kenneth Rehard on November 28, 1992. He predeceased her on July 20, 2014.
Mary Jane was formerly employed by Lindsey Paints in Madison, WI, and Beloit Memorial High School as the head cook, retiring in 1989. As an accomplished pianist Mary Jane played in several churches throughout the area. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Caritas, Beloit Hospital Auxiliary and many church groups.
Survivors include her children, Bob (Theri) Timmcke of Beloit, Wi, Dave (Maggie) Timmcke of Rockford, IL, Sue Edmonds of Minneapolis, MN, and Glen (Juanita) Timmcke of Stoughton, WI; grandchildren, Kevin (Jess), Heather, Michele (Jebb), Eric (Shari), Nik (Jamie), Jessica, Chris, Tony, Elise, Amanda, Travis, Robin, and Camie; great grandchildren, Tessa, Alexa, Sophie, Eli, E.J., Tyren, Ava, Alayna and Skyler (Matt).
She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Betty Hoadley and grandson-in-law, Eugene Wynn.
Funeral service for Mary Jane will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church 1650 Sun Valley Drive, Beloit, WI, with Reverend Dave Ewing officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given in her name to Meals on Wheels and Beloit Memorial High School Music Department.