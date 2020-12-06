December 2, 2020
Beloit, WI - Mary I. Shaw, 84 of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Willowick Assisted Living.
She was born February 13, 1936 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Melvin and Violet (Brown) Collier. Mary was a 1954 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Glen W. Shaw on October 24, 1954 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on April 11, 2018.
Mary was formerly employed by the Plantation and Rocco's Supper Club as a cook. She was a member of Central Christian Church. Mary did her best in passing down the importance of good values and kindness to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was an outstanding cook and collected hundreds of receipts over the years. Mary had a kind and loving heart and looked forward to anytime she could spend time with her family. Always paying special attention to the youngest.
Survivors include her children, Dennis (Lisa) Shaw, Curt (Cindy) Shaw, Janis Stagemen, Ronald (Debbie) Shaw, Matt Shaw, David Shaw and Deb Hardman; grandchildren, Michael Shaw, Nicole (Andrew) Scott, Dwayne (Heather) Shaw, Elizabeth (Tim) Harmon, Keyana (Chris) Horton, Chelsea (Seth) Bue, Steven Stagemen, and Andrea Mullins; and 14 great grandchildren.
A special thank you to the entire staff at Willowick and Agrace Hospice for their kindness and care.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Richard Collier.
Private family services will be held for Mary. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
