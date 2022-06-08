Beloit, WI - Mary Hansen passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the age of 71 after a 10 year battle with cancer.
She is the daughter of Edward and Agnes (Payne) Hansen and was born in Beloit, WI. She attended Strong School, St. Thomas Junior High, and Beloit Catholic High School where she had many friends.
Mary started playing piano by ear at the age of four. She started piano lessons with Marjorie Sweet at Beloit College at age six and took lessons through her second year of college. Mary was the recipient of the Della Schert Memorial Scholarship of Piano Performance for children ages 10-17. She majored in music for piano performance at Beloit College, attended graduate school of UW Madison and majored in music theory. Mary studied and performed the Gamelan, an Asian music instrument. She also studied piano tuning while in Madison. Mary gave private piano lessons starting in the 1970's in Beloit and while living in Stoughton and Chicago.
She served for approximately 10 years at the Bahá'í National Center in Chicago before accepting a position with the Chicago Police Department where she worked until her retirement. Mary received several promotions and retired as chief operations research analyst at police headquarters. She continued her education, and over the years earned her master's degree and doctorate degree - Doctor of Education.
Survivors include her sisters, Elizabeth (Charles) Engberg and Ellen Hansen; niece, Teresa; great niece, Sarah; and many other relatives.
She was predeceased by her parents and great nephew, Jonathan.
A Funeral Service for Mary will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Beloit, WI.