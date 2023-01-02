March 31, 1938 - December 17, 2022 Beloit, WI - Mary Frisque, age 84, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
She was born on March 31, 1938, in Orfordville, WI, the daughter of Dewey and Alta (Gansel) McClellan. Mary was formerly employed by H&R Block.
Mary was a very kind, generous person who loved people. She also loved to travel and took many trips with some close friends. She was a member of the River Valley Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Beloit, WI. She was baptized on September 6, 1962. Mary was zealous in the ministry helping one's to learn about her God, Jehovah. She enjoyed going to a rural congregation in Ida Grove, Iowa to work in the ministry. Mary looked forward to the promises in the Bible about living forever in a beautiful paradise. She had a beautiful hope in the resurrection and knew that she would live again to see her family and friends. (John 11:25 which reads "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who exercises faith in me, even though he dies, will come to life.")
Because Mary was so friendly and caring, she was loved by many friends and family. Her happy smile and disposition drew adults and children to her.
Survivors include her son, Ron; niece, Bonnie Brenton; and sister, Ruby McGuire.
Mary was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Paula; sisters, Kathryn Brandt, and Elizabeth Stewart; brothers, James McClellan and Guy McClellan.
The family and friends of Mary are very grateful to Sun Valley and Beloit Regional Hospice for their kind and loving support.
A Memorial Service for Mary will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 650 Newark Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the hall. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.