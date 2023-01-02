Mary Frisque

March 31, 1938 - December 17, 2022 Beloit, WI - Mary Frisque, age 84, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

She was born on March 31, 1938, in Orfordville, WI, the daughter of Dewey and Alta (Gansel) McClellan. Mary was formerly employed by H&R Block.

