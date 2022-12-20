Mary E. Napper
November 26, 1936 - December 9, 2022 Clinton, WI - On Friday December 9, 2022, Mary Ellen Napper, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 86. Born Mary Ellen Haberle on November 26, 1936 in Beloit, WI daughter of Edward and Emma Gaulropp Haberle. Mary grew up in Beloit, filling her life with family, pets, school activities and wonderful friends. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1955. Her desire to work in the secretarial field took her to Prospect Hall in Milwaukee, WI. Mary earned her certificate in June 1956.

Family was always very important to Mary. In 1957 she started her family with first husband Philip Licary. They had three daughters and one son. While raising her children Mary worked as a secretary for the Beloit School District. First for the district nurses, followed by positions with Converse, Wright, Gaston and McLenegan Elementary schools. She retired in 1999 serving the district for 32 years. Mary was married to the love of her life, Ralph Napper, September 18, 1982. They made their home in Fox Hollow, Clinton, WI.

