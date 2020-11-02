March 25, 1931 - November 1, 2020
Clinton, WI - Mary Elizabeth "Granny" Honea age 89 of Clinton died Sunday November 1, 2020 at Sun Valley North in Beloit. She was born March 25, 1931 to the late John and Mable (White) Chamblee in Crawford, TX. Granny graduated from Crawford High School, class of 1949. She married James Clarence Honea on November 24, 1951. He preceded her in death in 1989. Granny was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed baking desserts. She also enjoyed cross stitching and trips to the Fireside Dinner Theatre. Granny was a devoted wife and enjoyed doing just about anything with her husband Clarence. After his death, she moved to Clinton, WI to be closer to her son, Jim & Pam and their children.
She is survived by her three sons, Ronald D. Cannon of Denver CO, Jim (Pam) Honea Jr, of Avalon, WI and James R. Honea of Point, TX; four grandchildren, Matthew (Danielle) Honea, Rebecca (Matt) Dietz, Jodi (Dusten Baas) Honea, Christina Cannon and Elisha Ann Lucas; eight great grandchildren and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her granddaughter, Sherry Honea.
Friends will be received on Wednesday November 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 504 Milwaukee Road Clinton. Granny's Graveside Service and Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday November 6, 2020 in the Waco Memorial Park, Waco, Texas. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton, WI 608-362-2000