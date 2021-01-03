December 12, 1930 - December 28, 2020
Beloit, WI - Mary E. Driscoll, 90, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 in her daughter's home.
She was born December 12, 1930 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Hugh E. Carter and Norma F. (Scherer) Hansen. Mary was a 1948 graduate of Beloit High School. She married Donald Driscoll Sr. on July 22, 1948 in St. Jude Catholic Church. He predeceased her on January 22, 1995.
Mary was a member of the Grinnell Senior Center and Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children, Susan Dowdy of Beloit, WI, Connie (Mike) Miller of Beloit, WI, Donald (Deborah) Driscoll Jr. of Roscoe, IL, Beth Newton, Jim (Mary L.) Driscoll, Jill (Chaz) Meacham, Janet (Scott) Leinbaugh and David Driscoll all of Beloit, WI; 25 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Bob Carter of Rockford, IL and Raymond Carter of Freeport, IL.
She was predeceased by her parents, granddaughter, Angela; sons-in-law, Jim Kolman, Robert Newton and Ed Dowdy; daughter-in-law, Sue Sulhoff Driscoll; and sister, Grace Wells
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with a Scripture service at 4:45 p.m. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Memorials may be given in her name to Beloit Regional Hospice or Project 16:49.
